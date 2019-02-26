Free Trial

Emerging Asia Economics

Emerging Asia Economics Update

26 February, 2019

Could North Korea be the next Vietnam?

Ahead of his meeting with Kim Jong Un in Hanoi this week, Donald Trump tweeted that North Korea had “more potential for rapid growth than any other”. While North Korea’s natural resources, geographical location and low labour costs mean its economy has plenty of potential, the likelihood of North Korea emulating the economic achievements of Vietnam are slim.

Access this publication and more, take our free trial subscription today.

Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Simply log in to view this article.

Save to Library

New Book

Making a Success of Brexit
and Reforming the EU

by Roger Bootle

"Outstanding - engaging - absorbing"
Daily Telegraph

Buy now on Amazon

Get the App

The Capital Economics apps are a great way for clients to keep up to date with our latest research.

Capital Economics AppsFind out more

Past Events

Selected past events:

More past events

close X
We use cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website. Read our Cookie Policy for more information.
Continue